S’wak a commercial hydrogen producer by 2027, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 7): Sarawak is positioning herself well to be a commercial hydrogen producer by 2027, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said in realising the vision of turning the state into a hydrogen economy, Sarawak has taken the necessary measures and rolled out various initiatives to develop the state’s hydrogen economy based on renewable energy.

Citing Sarawak Energy and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) through its subsidiary SEDC Energy, he said these two companies have played an integral part in developing Sarawak’s hydrogen economy.

“At the moment, Sarawak Energy is already producing green hydrogen at their integrated hydrogen refuelling facility in Kuching – which I believe is the first in Southeast Asia.

“SEDC Energy on the other hand, will also start producing green hydrogen at the Petros multi-fuel station by the end of this year as well as the Rembus Hydrogen Production facility for our Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) by 2024,” he said at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Energy, SEDC Energy, Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical and Posco Holdings in Seoul, Korea today.

The MoU aims to study the supply of renewable hydropower for the Green Hydrogen or Ammonia Project in Sarawak, dubbed the H2biscus Project.

Abang Johari, who is also Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister, thanked the Korean government for providing funds for the multi-billion dollar project.

“I am very proud to witness the signing of the MoU between Sarawak Energy, SEDC Energy, Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical, as well as Posco Holdings,” he said.

He also thanked Samsung Engineering, Posco Holdings and Lotte Chemical, which he described as the ‘giants’ from South Korea for their investment in Sarawak.

“This project will not only create economic growth for both countries but become a flagship project for the whole region.

“I am also looking forward to seeing this collaboration develop further, with the anticipation of witnessing the production of Sarawak’s first large-scale green hydrogen ready for export, God willing by 2027,” he said.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry, and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Malaysian ambassador to South Korea Datuk Lim Juay Jin, and Korea’s Second Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Park Il-Jun were among those present.

Earlier, Abang Johari and his delegation were taken on a tour of the Samsung Biologics facility and the Lotte World Tower.