Water board chided for supplying dirty water in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 7): The Kuching Water Board (KWB) has been asked to explain the dirty water flowing from taps regularly in multiple areas here over the past few months.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said while he understood KWB conducts a yearly water main flushing programme to clean out dirt, debris, and other materials, and gate valve repairs, which may cause water running from taps to be dirty, this should only be temporary in nature.

He said members of the public are concerned about the safety of using the dirty water.

He claimed to have received multiple complaints from the public living in different parts of Kuching and that the problem had continued for weeks and even months in some areas.

“Some of the complaints come from areas such as Tabuan Jaya, Tabuan Laru, Tabuan Desa Keranji, Star Garden, Muara Tabuan, Batu Kawah, Stapok, Stutong Resettlement Scheme, Jalan Dogan, Jalan Upland, Simpang Tiga, Matang Jaya, Sungai Apong, and many other areas,” he said in a statement today.

He called on KWB to give a clear timeline on when this problem could be resolved as it was affecting businesses in the areas as well.

According to him, constant water supply interruptions and dirty water have forced households and business owners to install water tanks and/or purchase treated water.

“This is a serious issue as water is one of the most basic necessities for everyone and what is worse, this is persisting even in the urban areas of Kuching. If the government can’t even handle the issue properly in the urban areas, just imagine the long-time suffering of our fellow Sarawakians in the rural areas.

“That is why, an immediate explanation must be given and a clear timeline when this problem will be addressed,” he stressed.