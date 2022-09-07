Willie tight-lipped on Puncak Borneo seat

BINTULU (Sept 7): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin prefers to remain silent on whether he will defend his parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

When asked by reporters if he will defend the seat that he won in the 2018 general election he replied: “Thank you for asking this question, to me this kind of question will be answered when the time comes”.

“As you can see, I am with my comrade from PBB, so we ‘sehati sejiwa’”, he added.

He was referring to Deputy Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development (Regional Development) Martin Ben who was sitting next to him during a press conference after launching an event in Bintulu today.

“We will cross the bridge when we come to it,” he replied when further asked if he would leave his candidacy for the Puncak Borneo seat in the coming general election to PBB president and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg

Willie was accepted as a PBB member in Aug this year without any conditions attached.

He won the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) banner in the 2018 general election before quitting the party in a political crisis dubbed as ‘Sheraton Move’ in 2020 that led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He has maintained that he was merely ‘parked’ in Parti Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which is led by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after he left PKR and had not joined the party.

Puncak Borneo (previously known as Mambong) is a stronghold of PBB, the backbone of Gabungan Parti Sarawak since the seat was created in 1999.