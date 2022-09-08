Abg Johari, Awg Tengah meet South Korean potential investors

KUCHING (Sept 8): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan met with two South Korean companies in Seoul Korea today who have expressed their interest to invest in petrochemical related industries in Sarawak.

According to a statement, these two potential investors will manufacture products that are part of the complex petrochemical chain that the state is currently promoting and developing.

Abang Johari welcomed these investments as they are in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, in which the petrochemical industry is also a promoted industry that can assist the state to achieve its high income economy status by 2030.

The Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment will facilitate the investors on their proposals.

Bintulu is the base for the majority of Sarawak’s petrochemical activities and has the necessary infrastructure to support these types of investments.

Furthermore, there are few petrochemical projects which are currently ongoing in Bintulu that can provide synergy to these investments which will in turn establish more complete value chains for the petrochemical industries in Sarawak.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Naroden Majais, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment special officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, and Malaysian ambassador to South Korea Datuk Lim Juay Jin.