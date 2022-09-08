Consult grassroots before deciding on Muda’s application, S’wak PH leaders told

KUCHING (Sept 8): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit hopes the coalition’s top leadership will get more input from its grassroots leaders before deciding on membership application from Malaysian Democratic Alliance Party (Muda).

He said this was important at this stage since Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is standing trial on four counts of criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

“All are aware that Syed Saddiq is facing charges and under trial.

“I would propose that PH wait until his court case is disposed of first before making the step to respond or not to Muda’s application to join PH,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Commenting on news reports of Muda targeting no more than 15 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), Abun said it is not clear if any of the seats claimed by Muda is in Sarawak.

He hoped that Muda leadership would make it clear so that PH grassroots leaders and supporters in the affected seats are aware and able to give their feedback.

On Tuesday, Syed Saddiq said Muda had begun preliminary discussions with PH on joining the coalition and that the party was targeting no more than 15 parliamentary seats in the upcoming GE15.

Syed Saddiq had also said the party would prioritise fielding women and youth candidates who are progressive and capable.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Monday said the coalition had not discussed making Muda one of its component parties.