Court orders Siburan youth robber to undergo community service

KUCHING (Sept 8): An 18-year-old youth has been ordered to undergo 200 hours of community service for robbing a male victim at a 24-hour convenience shop in Jalan Sentah Segu near Siburan around 3.40am on June 1.

Sessions Court Judge Jason Juga set the punishment against the accused after examining a social report that was prepared and submitted by the Social Welfare Department as well as the arguments from the prosecutor and defendants.

The accused from Siburan was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence that may extend to 14 years, and shall also be liable to fine or whipping.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge on June 24. However, the social report was still not complete at that time which saw the sentencing of the case being set to Sept 8.

The Court then ordered the accused to perform 200 hours in aggregate of community service under 293(1)(e)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The nature, time and place of the community service will be determined by the Social Welfare Department.

According to the charge, the accused robbed a 25-year-old victim at the convenience shop off his money, a baby’s pacifier and bottle nipple, a lighter and a juice box.

It was understood that the accused, at the time of the offence, was a student, drunk and of unsound mind when he committed the crime.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted while the accused was represented by his lawyer Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.