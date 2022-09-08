Covid-19: Cases go up in Sabah despite lower number of samples tested

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 8): Sabah on Thursday recorded a higher number of Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before with 190 fresh infections, taking the total number to 391,360.

On Wednesday, there were 169 cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 188 patients are under Categories 1 and 2 and one case each in Categories 3 and 4.

“The number of new infections increased although the number of samples continued to decrease to 2,152 compared to 2,219 yesterday.

“This is due to the increase in the positivity rate from 8.70 to 9.25 per cent,” he said in a statement.

Four districts recorded two-digit cases in the past 24 hours namely Kota Kinabalu with 84 cases, Tawau 18, Sandakan 16 and Tuaran 12.

Meanwhile, districts recorded single-digit cases were Papar 9, Lahad Datu 8, Penampang 6, Tenom 5, Kuala Penyu 4, Putatan 4, Beaufort 3, Keningau 3, Kota Marudu 3, Kudat 3, Beluran 2, Kota Belud 2, Kunak 2, Ranau 2, Tambunan 2, Kinabatangan 1 and Telupid 1.

Six districts did not report any infection namely Kalabakan, Nabawan, Pitas, Semporna, Sipitang and Tongod.