Don: GPS could lose some Chinese, Dayak seats but won’t perform adversely

KUCHING (Sept 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could lose a few seats in Dayak and Chinese majority areas but would otherwise prevail during the next parliamentary polls, said Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

The political scientist from Universiti Putra Malaysia said GPS is not expected to perform adversely based on the results of the last state election.

“GPS and its component parties are well-organised and have established grassroots support or base. This is what other political parties will have to compete against.

“In Sarawak, the picture is clear. GPS is not expected to perform adversely based on how it had performed in the last PRN (state election).

“The worst GPS could do in the coming PRU15 (GE15) is to lose a few seats and these seats would be most likely from Dayak and Chinese majority areas,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Jayum was commenting on whether GPS would record an easy victory in the parliamentary election given that Pakatan Harapan (PH), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), and Gagasan would be contesting in the state.

During the last state election, GPS won 76 out of 82 constituencies.

The six seats retained by the Opposition were Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan, and Ba Kelalan.

According to Jayum, Opposition parties in Sarawak as well as at the federal level are still in disarray.

He claimed Opposition parties lacked a clear direction of working together for a common goal, which in Sarawak is to defeat GPS, and at the national level to form the next federal government.

“PBM, PH, and PSB, and other political parties are recently formed and do not have core supporters and neither is their support extensive.

“At the federal level, the electoral contest is still very fluid. The winning party would centre around main political parties or blocs such as BN, PN, or PKR-led PH, or the various possible compositions thereafter,” he said.

According to Jayum, there would not be a clear winning party or coalition and this would be the norm as with the last general election.