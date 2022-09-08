Dr Sim: Sarawak committed to environmental sustainability

KUCHING (Sept 8): Malaysia is moving in line with global sentiments on sustainability and Sarawak is leading the initiative, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said one of Sarawak’s three main pillars for Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 is Environmental Sustainability.

“Sarawak’s natural resources and forest areas are one of Malaysia’s main carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots.

“Sarawak is committed towards preservation of six million hectares of land as permanent forests and one million hectares as Totally Protected Areas (TPAs) as promised by the Premier of Sarawak,” he said at the launch of Chemsain Art Exhibition 2022 ‘The Repurposed’ yesterday.

Dr Sim pointed out that the Sustainable Sarawak Blueprint announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is to guide all government agencies, businesses and communities in achieving sustainability goals aligned with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).

“The Blueprint will address concerns related to biodiversity conservation and natural resources management as well as climate change mitigation and adaptation and concurrently creating an enabling environment with modern infrastructure in tandem with the country’s Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0,” he said.

On Chemsain, Dr Sim noted it is Sarawak’s home-grown leader in environmental consultancy in Malaysia drawing upon close to 40 years of experience and has supported environmental and social causes for many years.

He said with their experience and staff strength of close to 600, they are one of the pioneering few in Sarawak to embark on providing sustainability services to support not just Sarawak but the whole of Malaysia in our sustainability agendas.

“I applaud Chemsain for putting forward this initiative to create awareness on environmental sustainability. Art is an effective way for us to connect which transcends language and cultural barriers. This exhibition provides an interactive way to educate the public.

“Sustainability can be systematically integrated in the planning and decision-making processes of exhibitions in a post-pandemic world. With this said, sustainability is integral to our way of life and is profound in today’s socio-economic climate,” he said.

Dr Sim said he was happy to see that artists and corporate organisations could collaborate on such a dynamic effort.

“Congratulations to both Chemsain and all the amazing artists who have managed to bring together this thoughtfully curated art exhibition.

“I am very much looking forward to viewing the exhibition and I hope that everyone will as well,” he said.

Also present were Chemsain executive director Dr John Chan and directors Mohammad Siphon and Brian Chong, and Sarawak Biodiversity Centre chief executive officer Dr Charlie Yeo.