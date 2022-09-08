Driver dies after SUV crashes into lorry at Jln Serian – Sri Aman

KUCHING (Sept 8): A male driver died after he was killed after crashing his sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the back of a lorry near SK Telagus, Jalan Serian – Sri Aman around 4.30pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased, identified as Wong See Yong from Sibu, lost control of his vehicle before crashing into the lorry.

The SUV ended up in a ditch after the crash, with Wong’s body pinned inside the wrecked vehicle.

A team from the Serian Bomba station were sent to the scene to extricate Wong out of his vehicle, before medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

His body was later handed over to the police for further action.