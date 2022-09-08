Fire in Sibu Jaya destroys vehicles, kills cats

SIBU (Sept 8): A fire that partially destroyed the car porch of a single-storey house in Sibu Jaya Thursday evening has destroyed three vehicles parked at the porch and killed two cats.

According to a statement from Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a distress call was received around 7pm before a team of firefighters were sent to the scene.

The occupants of the house had earlier gone out for dinner around 6.50pm. At about 7.15pm, one of them received a call from a neighbour that their house was on fire before immediately rushing home.

The fire had partially damaged the house’s car porch and the car porches of the two adjacent houses.

A car, a motorcycle and a bicycle parked at the car porch of the single-storey house as well as two air-conditioned compressors were also destroyed in the fire.

The firemen managed to bring the fire under control before returning to base.

Forensic experts from Bomba went to the scene today to investigate the cause of the fire, and the total amount of losses have yet to be ascertained.