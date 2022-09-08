Former footballers to be back in action

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 8): Football stars from yesteryears will put on their boots once again for the SMJ Cup Pesta Bola Sepak Merdeka Sabah tournament here starting September 16.

The three-day tournament organised by the Chief Minister’s Department in collaboration with SS90 Sabah Football Club will feature former football greats from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.

Eight teams will compete in the inaugural tournament, which is one of biggest ever football competitions in the State.

The teams are Sabah, Sabah SMJ, Sarawak, Johor, Selangor, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei, where they will be vying for the SMJ Cup challenge trophy as well as RM358,000 in total cash prizes.

Co-organising chairman Datuk Peter Anthony said among the big names to feature in the tournament are Yap Wai Loon, G. Raveychandran, Jelius Ating, Fandi Ahmad, Malek Awab, Shahril Arsat, Bambang Pamungkas and Elie Aiboy.

Peter, in a press conference to announce the tournament here on Thursday, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony at the Likas Stadium on September 16.

“It will be the biggest tournament that we have ever held … we had organised tournament in the past but not as huge as the upcoming SMJ Cup.

“The tournament will certainly provide a platform and opportunity for football enthusiasts in Sabah to watch their favourite ex-footballers in action.

“All eight teams have confirmed their entries and the tournament draw will be conducted next week,” he said after chairing the tournament organising committee meeting.

Also present were co-organising chairman Datuk Abdul Kassim Razali and deputy organising chairman Henry Saimpon.

Peter went on to say that the champions will win RM120,000 in prize money followed by the runner-up RM70,000 while the third placed team will receive RM50,000.

The fourth to eighth placed teams will take home RM30,000, RM24,000, RM23,000, RM21,000 and RM20,000 respectively.

The organisers will also give out awards to the Most Sporting Team, Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper and the final Man-of-the-Match.

Peter welcomed the public to come and support the tournament including during the opening ceremony, where it will be followed by the opening game.

He said entry is free into the stadium and there is a chance to win lucky draw prizes.

“The lucky draw tickets will be distributed free to those who attend the opening ceremony. I welcome the public to come … the more the merrier,” he said.

Each team can register players aged between 40-44, 45-49 and above 50 while the goalkeeper must be above 40 years old.

For the 40-44 age group players, only two are to be fielded at any time and six from the 45-49 age group. Substitutions must be according to the same age brackets.

For the above 50 years old, there will be no limit on the number of players on the field and can replace players from the younger age group.