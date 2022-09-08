Hii cards 63 to lift Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii Challenge Cup

SIBU (Sept 8): Surprise package Andy Hii from Sibu won the annual Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii Challenge Cup held at Sibu Golf Course on Wednesday.

Hii carded a 63 in the Nett Section to beat his nearest rival James Wong from Kuching, who fired a 66 for second place.

In third position was Wong Sheaw Fang, followed by Loh Leh Kiong and Raymond Ling.

In the Gross Section, Ronnie Tang was champion, followed by Lee Ka Tung, Wong Tung Ann, Joseph Phang, and Wong Pak Sing.

In the Senior’s Section, Lau Hui Ung from Kuching was the winner, followed by Francis Nguoi, Kee Ing Ping, Chieng Puong Ching, and Tiong Yong Mee.

Datuk Huang Tiong Chuoo won the Invited Guests Section with Peter Chiong in second position, followed by Bujang Zainuddin, Ngieng Ping Kiew, and Ting King King.

In the Junior Section, Joel Lee was victorious, followed by Angus Wong, Patrick Tiong, Samson Kung, and Reynard Lau.

For the Ladies Section, Miki Lau was champion, followed by Dayang Rawdiah, and Datin Lucy Lau.

A total of 130 golfers from throughout the state took part in the one-day competition organised by Sibu Golf Club.