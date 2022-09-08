Last day for Bintulu’s Malaysia Day trading lots application today

BINTULU (Sept 8): Application for trading lots during the state- level Malaysia Day 2022 celebration at Padang Lasar here from Sept 14 to 16 is now open.

According to Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), limited lots for food, beverages and accessories will be approved on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Free limited application forms are available at the special counter in Perbinda Office, Jalan Sultan Iskandar here today at 9am.

Applicants must collect and submit forms in person with a copy of Mykad, food handling course certificate and valid typhoid vaccination record today with a fee of RM60 per lot via Sarawak Pay.

Some 5,000 including local dignitaries and guests are expected at the state-level Malaysia Day 2022 celebration to be held at Lasar Kenyalang, Bintulu Old Airport at 8pm on Sept 16.