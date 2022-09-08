Man assaulted at Bau eatery dies in hospital, case reclassified as murder

KUCHING (Sept 8): A 60-year-old man who was assaulted at an eatery in Siniawan Villa, Bau on Sunday died at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) yesterday.

In a statement today, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said police arrested a 33-year-old suspect on the night of the assault.

He said police also seized a plastic chair believed to have been used during the attack.

“The case is now being reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries,” said Poge.

He said the suspect had initially been remanded until tomorrow under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon or means.

Poge added the police are investigating the case from every angle.