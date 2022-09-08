Man found with multiple injuries by roadside in Kuching dies

KUCHING (Sept 8): A 25-year-old man found with multiple injuries by a passerby along the roadside at Jalan Stutong around 5am today has died.

He was treated at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) but passed away around 10am.

According to a witness, the deceased from Balingian suffered a broken right shinbone as well as injuries to his head and chest.

The body has been transferred to SGH’s Forensics Department and is expected to undergo a post-mortem.

The Borneo Post is contacting the police for further information.

MORE TO COME