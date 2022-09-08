NASA Space Apps Challenge back this Oct

KUCHING (Sept 8): The NASA Space Apps Challenge, a 48-hour global hackathon event, is back this year with its theme “Make Space” that celebrates the true meaning of “there’s always space for one more” in changing the world for the better.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Sarawak (MEITD), in partnership with Realfun Learning Centre and SOL Digital, the event will be held in hybrid mode on Oct 1-2.

NASA Space Apps Challenge welcomes participants from all around the world regardless of background and experience to come together, think intensely, and create solutions to important problems using NASA’s open-source data.

Students, teenagers, working adults, and anyone above 13 years old are most welcomed to develop their innovative solutions in this challenge.

“This event aims to spark interest in solving problems concerning Space and Earth. It provides a platform for everyone to stand together to tackle the challenges.

“As the largest global hackathon, the NASA Space Hackathon can inspire collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking as well as to foster interest on Earth and in space science exploration among the Sarawak community,” MEITD said in a statement yesterday.

Space Apps strives to eliminate barriers of access to space and science opportunities where individuals can utilise this platform to interact and engage with people from around the world.

Participants will receive a NASA certificate and exclusive swag packs and stand a chance to win an iPhone 12 mini as part of this year’s new gamification element.

Additionally, MEITD has also prepared a prize pool of more than RM35,000 for the top teams.

Various workshops and carnivals will be organised throughout the month of September to get the participants ready for the hackathon.

Registration is now open until Oct 2 but only the early birds will get to participate in the gamification element to enjoy all the exclusive NASA Space Apps Sarawak merchandise.

For more information, go to website www.spaceappssarawak.com.