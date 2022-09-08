Piasau man fined RM2,000 for illegal gambling

MIRI (Sept 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default two months in prison for gambling illegally in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Ahmad Syafiq Mohd Shairun, 29, from Piasau Utara here on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289).

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Ahmad Syafiq was found gambling in a public place at an unnumbered hut in Jalan Piasau Utara 1B at 3pm on Sept 6.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Ahmad Syafiq was not represented by counsel.