Resident of longhouses in Ulu Sg Rusa demand supply of treated water

SARIKEI (Sept 8): Eight longhouses in Ulu Sungai Rusa, Jalan Kesa near here have yet to be connected to the water supply main grid, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarikei Branch chief Yee Chin Kui.

Acting on complaints made by residents of the eight longhouses, Yee recently led his team to conduct a site inspection and found out that the longhouses are still not provided with safe treated water.

In a statement released to the press, Yee claimed that the eight longhouses, namely Rh Thomas, Rh Admano, Rh Jengayang, Rah Luing, Rh Munan, Rh Ayu, Rh Gani and Rh Papit were not or have yet to be connected to the state water supply main grid.

“500 residents from 109 households of the eight longhouses are still depending on river water for bathing, washing and for other daily chores.

“Rain water is stored in big tanks for drinking and preparing food,” Yee said in a statement.

According to the residents, they have been living with the problem since they built their longhouses some 30 years ago, where the problem worsens during the dry season.

“River dries up and the water turns murky, and this situation of having no supply of safe, clean water for cooking and drinking is unbearable,” according to one of the residents.

“Those in the low-income group or B40 are the worst hit as they have to depend on river water for drinking and of course it is not a big problem for those who can afford to buy bottled drinks,” said Yee.

“The problem was further aggravated by the fact that river water is now contaminated by chemicals from pesticides, weedicides and fertilisers extensively used by the farming community,” he added.

Other than the eight longhouses, they discovered that clean water supply problem is also currently faced by three other longhouses in KM 4, Jalan Kim Sam in Sarikei namely Rumah Empenie, Rumah Chuat and Rumah Patrick which have about 300 residents.

“PKR Sarikei sympathizes with the residents of the longhouses in the rural areas of Sarikei because even though Sarawak has participated in the formation of Malaysia for 59 years, the state government is still unable to provide the most basic need, which is the supply of clean water to the people of Sarawak.

“PKR Sarikei hopes that the leader of the Sarawak Government will actually go down to the longhouses in the rural areas to understand and identify the problems that have plagued them for decades. Longhouse residents feel sad and angry because they will only be remembered during elections.”

With the implementation of the Rajang Delta Development Agency (RADDA) and the allocation of RM1.5 billion, it is hoped to be able to provide and speed up facilities and basic needs as well as other infrastructure in the longhouse area especially the Rajang delta covering area.

“PKR Sarikei hopes that the state government can give assurance to the people of Sarawak to ensure cases of embezzlement and corruption such as the project of Solar Power Supply to Sarawak rural schools would not happen again,” said the statement.