Sabah’s economy recovering gradually, says CM

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 8): Sabah’s economy in 2021 shows a gradual recovery, although it is still not on par with the economic performance in 2019, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Based on findings from the publication of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) book by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) on June 30, Hajiji said the GDP of the state of Sabah in 2021 which is worth RM78.7 billion has recorded a growth of 1.1 per cent compared to 2020 which is RM 77.8 billion when the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading throughout the country.

The GDP growth rate of the state of Sabah in 2020, he said, decreased to a negative 7.8 per cent compared to 2019.

“Service sector dominates the contribution to Sabah’s GDP which is 47.3 per cent, followed by 26.0 per cent contribution from mining and quarrying sector.

“There is an increase in GDP per capita which is RM26,674 in 2021 compared to RM21,706 in 2020. The GDP per capita of the state of Sabah is below the national level which is RM47,324 in 2021,” he said when launching the briefing session on Key Findings of the 2020 Malaysian Census and 2021 Economic Performance at Wisma Wanita Sabah on Thursday.

According to him, a total of 32.4 million people were censused in 2020 compared to 27.5 million people 10 years ago.

Within a decade, population growth increased more slowly at a rate of 1.7 per cent compared to 2010 at a rate of 2.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 3.418 million people in 2020 compared to 3.117 million people in 2010, a decrease from 2.3 per cent in 2010 to 0.9 per cent in 2020.

In terms of age cohort (survey), the youth defined as the population aged from 0 years to 14 years, contributes 26.5 per cent to the total population of the state compared to the national youth population which is 24.0 per cent to the total population in Malaysia.

“The gender ratio of population of Sabah recorded 109 males for every 100 females and this shows that there are more males than females,” he said.

According to Hajiji, based on the results that was launched on May 29, as many as 600 Subnational Publications of the State Assembly have been produced, and can be used as a reference source for State Assemblymen to plan socio-economic development and strategies to provide the best service to the residents in their respective areas.

He said among the main findings of the Sub-National State Assembly Statistics for the state of Sabah is that Karambunai constituency has the highest number of residents and residences, respectively 164,000 people and 35,463 residences.

Banggi constituency recorded the lowest number of residents and residences which are 9,000 people and 2,588 residences.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu has the highest population of 500,421 people, followed by the Sandakan district of 439,050 people.

“In terms young population composition, Putatan district recorded 34.5 per cent, thus becoming the district with the largest composition of the young population.

“These data and statistics can give a true picture of the current population situation in this state,” he emphasised.

Hajiji also said that the State Government will use the statistics found in the 2020 Malaysian Census up to the district level to administer the state more efficiently and effectively.

He said the implementation of the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (SMJ) is to ensure the state’s economic development towards achieving fair, equitable and inclusive economic distribution to all levels of income groups in Sabah.

In line with SMJ’s direction, Hajiji said the statistics can be used as reference and critical input to measure the implementation of socio-economic development programs.

“These statistics are very important as significant information for the State Government in monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of development programs, implementation of decisions and research at the state, administrative district, parliament and state constituency.

“This data can also be used as a reference by the State Government to provide the best input in succeeding in the development agenda outlined in the direction of SMJ in the future,” he said.

He hopes that DoSM will continue to release data that meets the aspirations and wishes of stakeholders, as well as the needs of various parties.