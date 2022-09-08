Sarawak eyes RM1 bln in shrimp exports annually

KUCHING (Sept 8): Sarawak aims to increase its annual export value of shrimps from RM400 million to RM1 billion, said Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

He said approximately 7,000 hectares of land are needed to build shrimp ponds in order to increase production volume and achieve this target.

The export market for shrimps from Sarawak include Hong Kong, Japan, China, Turkey, Australia, Singapore and Taiwan.

“By producing RM1 billion of shrimps for export per year, this will directly increase the revenue for Sarawak,” Dr Rundi told a press conference after witnessing a joint venture agreement between Sarawak Farmers Organisation (PPNS) and Seahorse Corporation yesterday.

The joint venture involves PPNS and Seahorse working together to develop 286 hectares of land in Loba Stoh Aquaculture Park, Rambungan into a shrimp farm.

PPNS will hold 51 percent stake in the joint venture company, while the remaining 49 percent will be under Seahorse.

Dr Rundi said in the joint venture, the government will assist in terms of providing the infrastructure through PPNS while Seahorse will provide the expertise in shrimp farming.

He also said Seahorse, which was established in 1978, has been operating a shrimp farm in Loba Stoh producing almost RM100 million in export value.

Dr Rundi said his ministry monitors such joint ventures to ensure its successful implementation according to its objectives.

To a question, Dr Rundi said, apart from Rambungan, the government will continue to explore more land for shrimp farming such as in Lawas, Rajang and Sarikei.

“We will be able to make up the 7,000 hectares of land (needed),” he said.

He said there are five big companies involved in shrimp farming and the total shrimp export value now is RM400 million.

On a related matter, he said Sarawak is also looking into increasing export from fish farming such as for tilapia, sea bass and grouper.

“We have visited Singapore and they are talking about barramundi. They have it from Brunei. So I am looking at that (barramundi farming) as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the JV with Seahorse is the third such venture for PPNS.

Dr Abdul Rahman, also PPNS chairman, said the organisation is eyeing three more joint ventures of which one would produce cheese from buffalo milk.

“On behalf of PPNS, I would like to thank the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) for allocating us with RM50 million grant for research and marketing,” he said, adding this initiative was part of efforts to increase the income of farmers to RM6,000 monthly by 2030.