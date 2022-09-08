Sarawak ministry to locate 50 applicants who have not claimed citizenship result letter

SIBU (Sept 8): Fifty out of 100 successful applicants for Malaysian citizenship have yet to claim their official result letters, says Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Speaking at the press conference after the handing over of citizenship official letters to another 50 successful recipients here yesterday, Fatimah said most of the unclaimed letters were of those living in the remote areas and also due to the change in the applicants’ address or contact number.

“So now, we are left with another 50 applicants that we are trying to locate. We will work on this. Once they have claimed their letters and upon confirmation, this citizenship status will change their lives for the better,” she said.

A total of 267 citizenship applications from Sarawak have been approved under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution since August 2016, out of which 14 citizenship applications were approved in March, with another 100 in April this year, she added.

“Between 2016 and 2019, 129 citizenship applications had been approved. A total of 124 applicants were meanwhile approved in 2021,” she said, adding that a total of 1,042 citizenship applicants from Sarawak were sent to Putrajaya between 2016 and March this year.