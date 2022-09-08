Sarawak Multimedia Authority, telcos asked to install fibre optics in Sg Asap

KUCHING (Sept 8): The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and telecommunications companies have been asked to set up fibre optic connections in Sungai Asap, Belaga to provide seamless internet connectivity to the people.

Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang said Sungai Asap folk have sacrificed much to enable the construction of the Bakun hydroelectric dam for Sarawak’s greater development.

“If we have spent billions of ringgit in other areas, why not spend millions in Sungai Asap as well, which has sacrificed so much for the state. This is just to be fair, to say the least,” he said after chairing a closed-door briefing with SMA and telecommunications service providers at the Sungai Asap Sub-District Office yesterday.

The Belaga assemblyman also called on service providers to work closely with the district office and respective constituency service centres to ensure telco towers are built in strategic locations to benefit local communities.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, who was also present at the meeting, called for internet access to support the operation of the proposed automated teller machine (ATM) in Sungai Asap.

“Currently, we have mobile internet but we also want to connect Sungai Asap with fibre optics so that the bank can operate here,” he said.

He said the briefing was a follow-up meeting after the recent announcement by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that an ATM would be set up at the new sub-district office.

The ATM is currently at 80 per cent completion.

“Right now, we want to know when the fixed line will be connected here. But how soon this will be implemented depends on the budget and SMA.

“But to me, the budget should not be a problem because our Premier has agreed to the idea (for the setting up of the ATM).

“I have written to him (Premier) and he said the pilot project in Sebauh should be implemented here as well,” he said.

SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak gave his assurance that SMA will continue to monitor and recommend the best strategy to digitalise the Sungai Asap area.

Earlier, a representative from Danawa Resources disclosed that the budget required to lay down fibre optics for Sungai Asap, which included coverage for longhouses, schools, clinic, sub-district office, and places of worship, was RM38 million inclusive of three-year free maintenance.

Additionally, Telekom Malaysia said it will need another RM4 million to erect telecommunications poles to link Sungai Asap with the fibre optics.