Screw washer in burger: Food company in KK asked to explain

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 8): The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sabah branch urged a fast food outlet here to explain why a screw washer was found in its burger recently.

MTPN Sabah spokesperson, Keaven Kong, said business operators, especially with international brand should be more responsible and sincerely show their respect to customers by giving proper explanation when such incident happened.

“We received a notification through our Facebook account on August 30 about this matter and advised the consumer to make a formal complaint.

“The consumer went to our office and told us his experience buying food from the outlet through a delivery service on August 27.



“Upon eating the burger, she felt a hard object inside it and and found out it was a screw washer. She informed all parties including emailing the fast food company but it bounced back. A message was also sent to the company’s Facebook Messenger.

“A few days after, the message was replied by asking the complainant’s contact number. However, the complainant shared the incident in her personal Facebook as she did not feel the company is serious in handling the situation,” said Kong in a statement on Thursday.

Kong also explained that the outlet and company did contact the complainant after her Facebook post caught the attention of social media users, but did not make any explanation, but only asking about some information about the order tracking number instead.

“Looking at how this situation being handled, MTPN Sabah concluded that the company is not responsible and endanger the safety of consumers. This is unacceptable especially when their products are widely consumed including by senior citizens and also children.

“There is no official apology on this serious matter and they did not act fast in handling the situation, especially when a similar incident has happened before.

“Although a refund was given through the delivery company, it does not mean the company has been responsible,” he added.

MTPN Sabah called on the company to be responsible by explaining the situation publicly and to ensure such incident will not repeat in the future.