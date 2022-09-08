Search launched for missing fisherman in Mulu

MIRI (Sept 8): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here has launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a sexagenarian who was reported missing since Aug 25 while fishing at Sungai Batu Bungan in Mulu.

Zone 6 Bomba acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the Mountain and Cave Search and Rescue (Mocsar) team of Marudi fire station initiated the SAR operation upon receiving information about the missing fisherman, identified as Ago Deng, 65, of Kpg Batu Bungan at 10am this morning.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed that the victim had left the house to go fishing in the upstream area of ​​Sungai Batu Bungan on Aug 25 and had yet to return home.

“The team continued to conduct a search of the area where the victim was last seen,” said Ahmad Nizam in a statement.

It is claimed that the victim is senile.

The SAR operation was carried out by the Mocsar auxiliary firefighters together with the police and the villagers.

Ahmad Nizam added that some of the SAR team members had experienced an unpleasant smell on their way to the location.

The victim has yet to be located as of press time.