Speaker: Najib’s status as Pekan MP further preserved by bid for Federal Court review

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): Ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will remain the Pekan MP pending his applications for a royal pardon and a Federal Court review of its decision to maintain his SRC International conviction, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun reiterated today.

On Monday, Azhar confirmed receiving documents showing that Najib had filed his petition for a royal pardon within the 14-day deadline from the Federal Court’s August 23 decision to uphold his conviction and sentence in the SRC case.

He said then that this meant Najib would not be disqualified as Pekan MP.

Today, Azhar confirmed receiving additional documents, this time showing Najib had also filed an application to ask the Federal Court to review its own decision in the SRC case.

“Taking into account the petition for pardon that had been made before this and also the motion had been filed, therefore YB DSN’s status as Pekan MP currently does not change and will only be finalised after both the petition for pardon and that motion are resolved,” Azhar said in a statement today, referring to Najib as “YB DSN” and the review application as the “motion”. – Malay Mail

