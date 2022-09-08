Stats Dept: Building Materials Cost Index up from a year ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): The Building Materials Cost Index (BCI), without steel bars and with steel bars, for all building categories in Malaysia, increased between 0.2 and 22.0 per cent in August 2022 compared to a year ago, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

The department said that for the same period, the increase in BCI for Peninsular Malaysia was between 5.5 and 18 per cent, Sabah between 0.2 and 15.3 per cent and Sarawak between 5.4 and 22 per cent.

It said an annual comparison for the period of August 2022 compared to a year ago showed an increase in BCI with steel bars for all areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“The category of buildings that recorded the highest increase in Peninsular Malaysia was for five-storey and above (reinforced concrete) building (for office) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

“The building category that recorded the highest increase in Sabah was reinforced concrete piling in Sandakan and single-storey steel frame in Miri Sarawak,” DoSM said in the Building Cost Index, Malaysia August 2022 report today.

DoSM said BCI without steel bars increased between 5.5 and 12.4 per cent for all building categories in Peninsular Malaysia.

The building category that recorded the highest increase was five-storey and above (reinforced concrete) building (for offices) for Peninsular Malaysia.

The building category that recorded the highest increase in Sabah was single-storey steel frame (towers only) in Sandakan. Meanwhile, the highest BCI without steel bars in Sarawak is a single-storey steel frame (building) in Miri.

Meanwhile, the unit price index of building materials increased between 5.0 per cent and 13.3 per cent for August 2022 compared to a year ago.

The price index per unit of steel and steel & metal sections increased by 12.9 per cent and 11.4 per cent respectively in August 2022 compared to August 2021.

Monthly comparison of construction materials and selected areas showed a decrease in the unit price index of iron in all areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

“In addition, the decrease in the unit price index for steel and metal sections ranged from 0.2 to 3.4 per cent for almost all areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

“However, other building materials in some areas remained unchanged such as aggregates for all areas in Peninsular Malaysia except in Johor, ready mix concrete for all areas in Sabah and sand in Kuching and Miri, Sarawak,” the department said.

The average unit price of steel bars consisting of mild steel round bars and Mycon 60 high tensile deformed bars increased 9.8 per cent to record an average steel bar price of RM3,778.71 per tonne compared to the previous year (August 2021: RM3,440.91 per tonne).

“Meanwhile, cement recorded an increase of 11.2 per cent in August 2022 at RM20.95 per 50kg compared to RM18.85 per 50kg in August 2021. However, the increase in prices for these two materials was slower than that of the previous month,” DoSM said.