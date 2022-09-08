Tennis development programme for students in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 8): The Sandakan District Tennis Association (PTDS) with the blessing from the Sabah Tennis Association (STA) will organise a tennis development programme for primary and secondary school students in Sandakan.

The programme will run for eight consecutive weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) at the PTDS tennis courts from 7:30am to 9:30am starting September 10.

The training sessions will be conducted for free and equipment such as tennis racquets will be provided throughout the programme.

President of PTDS, Fernando Rulloda, said the programme is one of the association’s annual activities, which has been held since early 80s to create interest and unearth new talents among primary and secondary school students.

Qualified and experienced coaches from PTDS namely Simon Wong and assisted by Rohjan Md Daud as well as several others will conduct the training.

Chairman of PTDS tennis development programme, S Sivalingam, hoped that the students would seize the opportunity to participate in the programme, which has produced players that went on to represent Sandakan and Sabah in national tournaments.

Sivalingam also hoped that parents and the schools could work together with PTDS to encourage children and students to take part in the free training sessions, thus can produce international level players from Sandakan in the future.

“Strong support from parents and schools will encourage PTDS to organise more activities for tennis players in particular and the people of Sandakan district in general,” he said in a statement yesterday.