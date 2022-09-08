Ting calls for Miri Public Park’s facilities to be upgraded

MIRI (Sept 8): Miri Public Park’s facilities need to be upgraded as it is one of the tourism spots here, said Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting.

During a site visit today, he said an allocation of RM100,000 has been approved for the installation of outdoor fitness equipment at the existing amphitheatre.

“The allocation had been approved and once the contractor is appointed through open tender by the Miri City Council, the works will start.

“We hope that the first project will be completed by year’s end,” he said.

He also called on MCC to look at other facilities in the park that need to be upgraded such as the mini water park.

“Come up with proposals and we will look for funds to implement the works later,” he told the MCC staff present for the site visit.