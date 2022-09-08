Willie: MPIC mulls re-organising oil palm smallholders into clusters

BINTULU (Sept 8): The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) is looking into the possibility of re-organising smallholders of the palm oil industry into clusters, according to Datuk Willie Mongin.

He said as of now the smallholders in the oil palm industry are not fully organised.

“The ministry also urged the players to form their own sustainable oil palm growers cooperatives.

“With this cooperative, they can jointly purchase the machinery and it can be shared together through the cooperative,” said the MPIC deputy minister when asked on the government’s initiative to help smallholders utilise mechanisation and automation in the oil palm industry.

He relayed this at a press conference after officiating at the fourth series of ‘Guna Tenaga di Sektor Perladangan Sawit’ dialogue and briefing programme at Parkcity Everly Hotel here yesterday.

Also present was state Deputy Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development (Regional Development) Maclaine @ Martin Ben.

He added there were cooperatives that were involved in the medium industry, collecting and selling fresh fruit bunches to generate funds to enable them to acquire the relevant equipment.

“The innovations are not fully utilised, not commercially viable in terms of pricing and for a drone it might cost RM90,000,” he said.

Willie said the government could assist the cooperatives in terms of grants or discounted price but this matter would need to be further discussed at the ministry level which is yet to be finalised.

Asked on the effectiveness of the Mechanisation and Automation Research Consortium of Oil Palm (Marcop) which was established in 2021 to identify, plan and implement mechanisation and automation strategies, Willie said to-date various mechanisation and automation have been created, especially on harvesting technology.

“If (I am) not mistaken there are more than 1,000 innovations that have already been innovated,” he said.

In his opening speech earlier, Willie said labour shortage is the biggest hurdle faced by the palm oil industry this year as more than 75 per cent of the workforce in the plantations are foreign workers.

“As of today, the entry of foreign workers into the oil palm plantation sector is still slow.

“As of Jan to May 2022, the average shortage of workers in the oil palm plantation sector is estimated at 54,190 people, of which 53.4 per cent or 28,940 are for harvesting work and fresh fruit bunches picking category,” he said.

As a result, he said the country’s palm oil industry had to bear losses which reached RM10.46 billion in the first five months of this year, resulting in 7.52 million tonnes of un-harvested palm fruits.

Among others, the issues discussed during the dialogue and briefing programme were related to forced labour, child labour, best labour practices, mechanisation and automation, enforcement and safety.