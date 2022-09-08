Woman fined RM1,000 for falsely reporting she was robbed in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today slapped a woman with an RM1,000 fine in default one month’s jail for lodging a false police report on Aug 31.

In the report, Victoria Soh Siew Ying, 39, had claimed she was robbed by two men on a motorcycle near a bank at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Soh on her own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

Soh also admitted that she lost her MyKad at a shopping mall in Sibu.

According to the facts of the case, Soh had claimed that she was robbed of RM5,600, her driver’s license, MyKad, ATM card, and a gold necklace worth RM3,000.

It was later discovered that she lodged the false police report to avoid paying the fine to obtain a new MyKad.

Checks on the bank’s CCTV recording found no crime had taken place at the time she claimed to have been robbed by the men.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Soh was unrepresented by counsel.