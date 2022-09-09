Friday, September 9
183 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

A health worker stores a Covid-19 swab test sample for testing. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): Sabah recorded 183 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with 8.91 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 2,177 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Four districts recorded two-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 77 infections, Tawau 18, Tuaran 14 and Sandakan 11.

“Meanwhile, most districts recorded single-digit cases namely Penampang (9), Kota Marudu (8), Kudat (6), Nabawan (6), Kota Belud (5), Tenom (5), Keningau (3), Tambunan (3), Beluran (2), Putatan (2), Ranau (2), Semporna (2), Sipitang (2), Telupid (2), Tongod (2), Kinabatangan (1), Lahad Datu (1), Papar (1) and Pitas (1),” he said

Four districts – Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu and Kunak – recorded zero cases.

From the 183 daily cases, 177 patients were in Categories 1 and 2, four in Category 4 and two in Category 5.

