39 couples tie knot in Sibu Foochow Association’s largest mass wedding

SIBU (Sept 9): A record 39 couples registered their marriages during a mass wedding celebration at the Sibu Foochow Association today.

The association’s previous mass weddings had only registered up to 25 couples.

Assistant registrar of marriage Lau Pick Tai conducted the ceremony, witnessed by two officers from the National Registration Department (JPN).

Sept 9 is considered an auspicious date by the Chinese-speaking community as the double nine symbolises lasting forever.

James Lau, 27 and Diana Tang, 29, were among the happy couples.

They started courting while studying at SMK Sacred Heart 10 years ago.

“At first, we decided to fix our wedding registration date earlier but since Sept 9 is also James’ birthday, we decided to go for the double Sept 9 joy,” said Diana.

The accountant revealed she was in Form 6 and James was in Form 5 when she first noticed him.

“It was love at first sight and there was no looking back for me ever since,” she added.

James, a mechanical engineer, said he was overjoyed to finally secure Diana’s heart and hand in marriage following a long courtship.

“I am so happy that my dream’s fulfilled and we plan to host the wedding reception in November,” he said.

Businessman Ngu Hieng Wang, 26, and Liong Siao Hui, 26, expressed wonder that they were finally husband and wife following a long-distance relationship.

Having known each other for five years after being introduced by friends, they have treasured every opportunity to meet up as Ngu works in Bintulu, while Liong is teaching in Johor Bahru.

“It was not easy, so whenever there are holidays, I will treasure the chance to return to Bintulu to meet Ngu,” she shared.

Liong said she has applied to the Ministry of Education to transfer to Bintulu following their marriage.

In his brief address, association honorary chairman Albert Lau congratulated all the newly-weds.

“Today, Sept 9, is a very special day and the double nine represents longevity. I hope all of you will love your spouse forever to keep a harmonious, lasting, and a beautiful relationship,” he said.

Albert shared that the occasion reminded him of his own wedding 43 years ago.

“On that date, I remember holding her hands and pledging that we will grow old together. That undoubtedly was the happiest moment of my life,” he said.

He called on the newly-married couples to firmly cherish each other for a lifetime.

“I also hope that those who are going to register their marriage or who are married cherish and manage their existing relationships.

“As long as there is love in the heart, I believe you will be able to tolerate each other and face the challenges and difficulties together,” he added.