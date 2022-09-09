Analyst: General elections will not affect OPR decisions

KUCHING (Sept 9): Researchers with Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank Research) said the possibility of the 15th General Elections (GE15) will not impact Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on the country’s overnight policy rate (OPR).

Currently, speculation of the GE15 happening before the end of this year is fuelled by the government’s announcement that the tabling of Budget 2023 will be brought forward to October 7, 2022 from the previously scheduled October 28.

“Out of curiosity as well as in view of the question we had as to whether general elections “matters” to BNM’s OPR decisions, we look at the outcomes of BNM’s MPC meetings around the time of the past three general elections that occurred since OPR becomes BNM’s benchmark interest rate in April 2004,” Maybank Research said.

“The first general election under the ‘OPR regime’ was the GE12 on March 8, 2008. The MPC just before GE12 was in February 2008, where the OPR was left unchanged at 3.50 per cent.

“In fact, OPR has been at this level since Apr 2006 after the 80 basis points (bps) hikes cycle from 2.70 per cent, which is the 30bps hike to 3.00 per cent in November 2005; 25bps hike each to 3.25 per cent in February 2006 and to 3.50 per cent in April 2006.”

The next change observed was in November 2008 when a 25bps cut was made to the OPR to 3.25 per cent that marked the start of an easing cycle. Maybank Research saw that the OPR was lowered to 2.00 per cent by February 2009 in response to the Global Financial Crisis.

Meanwhile, GE13 was held on May 5, 2013. The MPC just before GE13 was on March 7, 2013, where OPR was kept at 3.00 per cent – a level that has remained since May 2011 following the post-GFC monetary policy normalisation by BNM that also saw the OPR being raised from 2.00 per cent to 2.25 in March 2010, 2.50 per cent in May 2010 and 2.75 per cent in July 2010.

The GE14 was on May 9, 2018. The MPC prior to GE13 was on March 7, 2018, where OPR was maintained at 3.25 per cent where it was unchanged since January 2018 when OPR was raised by 25bps to 3.25 per cent.

To note, the OPR has been within the range of 3.00 to 3.25 per cent since May 2011 and this continued until December 2019.

“Overall, the above historical analysis of BNM MPC’s OPR decisions and general elections are irrelevant to current situation where BNM is still in the midst of OPR hikes cycle,” Maybank Research said.

“On all the above three episodes we looked at, OPR was already at its peak after the earlier hike cycles well before the general elections, so there is absolutely nothing to infer, deduce or conclude.”