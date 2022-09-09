Bau Tasik Biru Festival goes large-scale

BAU (Sept 9): Bau Tasik Biru Festival to be held from Sept 22 to Oct 2 anticipates a larger audience this year round, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Harry Henry Jinep.

“This year’s festival is different from the previous one because it will not only involve Bau town area itself, but will also include other areas in Bau district such as Siniawan and Paku,” he said during a press conference here yesterday.

“We are expecting 60,000 visitors to partake in the festival and we want to make it an event that will boost local tourism and generate income for the people of Bau,” he added.

The Sarawak Deputy Minister of Transport said the festival this year focuses on its sustainability aspect, where the main organising committee had agreed to establish partnerships and collaborations with other organisers to promote tourism events for Bau district, effective 2022 to 2024.

Among the events which visitors can anticipate during the festival this year is the launching of the Tasik Biru Suspension Bridge, cultural shows, various performances, contests and competitions, sales of products and exhibitions by various agencies.

As we will celebrate this festival for 11 days and with many events being held throughout the festival, we hope to see everyone’s participation in making the festival a successful and lively one, he said.

Bau Tasik Biru Festival was first held in 1951, and is traditionally held at the surrounding areas of Tasik Biru, a man-made lake of gold mining origin located within Bau town.

The last time Tasik Biru Festival was held was in 2019 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival also aims to strengthen unity in Bau’s multiracial community while showcasing the local cuisines, cultural performances, watersport event known locally as “Jong”, handicraft and exhibitions as well as promoting Bau town as one of the state’s tourist destinations.

Also present during the press conference held at Bau Tasik Biru Food Village were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Bau district officer Anielia Siam and Bau District Council secretary Ng Siang Wei.