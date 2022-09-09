CM: Sabah to get two new GOF battalions

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): Sabah will get two new General Operations Force (GOF) battalions at Nabawan and Kunak, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said In addition to the present five GOF battalions in the state, Sabah is set to have the largest GOF presence in the country.

Hajiji said he was informed of this during a briefing by the Royal Malaysia Police on the current security situation in Sabah led by Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani at Menara Kinabalu near here today.

Also proposed was the establishment of the Skuadron 69 Commando in Lahad Datu, Sabah Marine Police’s new base at Kampung Lok Poring, Sepanggar, and a police training centre or Pulapol at Kampung Laya-Laya, Tuaran, he said.

Hajiji stressed that the Sabah state government will continue to prioritise beefing up security in the state.

“Security is of highest importance and we will give our utmost cooperation when considering matters seeking the state government’s approval,” he said.

“I have been raising this issue all the time. The latest was during the meeting of the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) yesterday (chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob).

“I have requested for an increase in allocation to strengthen our security assets, especially on the East Coast,” he said.

Hajiji reiterated his call for the GOF security outposts at the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Sebatik Island to be upgraded.

He visited three of the GOF outposts namely Burst-Point, Wallace Bay and Sungai Melayu earlier this week.

On the request for an additional area at the police air unit base in Tanjung Aru, Hajiji said that it had already been approved.

Accompanying Acryl were Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali, Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Idris Abdullah as well as senior officers from Bukit Aman and Sabah Police Headquarters.

Also at the briefing were State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Yusof, Sabah Internal Affairs and Research Secretary Datuk Awang Shaminan Sahari and Internal Security Undersecretary Zulkifli Abidin.