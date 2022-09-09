Fatimah: Sarawak to have Special Needs Council

KUCHING (Sept 9): Sarawak will establish a Special Needs Council that will look at the welfare and well-being of individuals with special needs from a young age to adulthood, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the council will cover the entire spectrum of development of individuals with special needs in a more holistic and integrated manner.

“I feel that it is time for Sarawak to have its own Special Needs Council. So far, there is only one at the national level, which is the National Early Childhood Intervention Council, focusing on early intervention.

“But for Sarawak, I feel it is better that we do it comprehensively, not only for early intervention but to look at the welfare of this group from a young age to adulthood, and even to the elderly,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

Earlier, she launched the Gifted Art Exhibition organised by the Association For Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs in collaboration with the Lions Clubs and Kuching Divine Well Society here.

To begin establishing the council, Fatimah said the ministry will appoint several individuals including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) representatives to form a protem committee, which will discuss in detail the objectives of the council.

She said as soon as this is done, the ministry will present the matter to the State Cabinet for approval.

According to her, one of the council’s focuses is the policy for the target group, their well-being and other needs.

“Under this council, what we need to continue is advocacy work so that more and more people in our community know about the needs of this group.

“It’s not only about the shortcomings they have but the abilities they have in them such as their talents whether in the field of art and so on,” she explained.

Fatimah said it mattered that the community is more empathetic towards people with special needs and recognise that those with special needs should not be marginalised.

Meanwhile, Association For Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs advisor Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok said the exhibition featured 15 children with special needs, who showcased their talent in painting.

He said the exhibition was meant to help people with special needs to improve their independence through art.

He added that it was also to encourage the public to come forward to support and further generate income for artists with special needs.

“In the long run, more events like this will be held to help individuals with special needs. We welcome more people with disabilities to be part of this community.

“I encourage people to visit the exhibition, because your support will help and encourage the survival of these special children. These special children need all of your support in helping them grow through their talents,” Sim said.