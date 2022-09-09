Fazzrudin: Highlights need to restore proportion of seats for S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Sept 9): The Election Commission (EC) must understand the need for the original proportion of parliamentary seats for Sarawak and Sabah to be restored, and take further action under Article 113 of the Federal Constitution.

In making this call, chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said re-delineation of electoral boundaries must be undertaken to carve out more constituencies in both Sarawak and Sabah.

In this aspect, he observed that there were some constituencies in the two Borneo states that had been under-represented given their vast sizes.

“Geographical factors and the distribution of natives must be taken into account as the allocation of seats should not be devised on population alone,” he said in a statement today, which was issued in light of the announcement by the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) to endorse the restoration of the 35 per cent parliamentary seats for the East Malaysia (Sarawak and Sabah) ratio.

Fazzrudin, who is Tupong assemblyman, welcomed this new development pertaining to Sarawak’s pursuit of having one-third representation from Sarawak and Sabah in Parliament, as part of the fulfilment of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“This, to me, is important in terms of power-sharing between the parties that form the Federation of Malaysia, where Sarawak and Sabah must have a say in the laws being passed in Parliament,” he said.

Fazzrudin said it was imperative to restore the status of Sarawak and Sabah as regional partners after the departure of Singapore in 1965 from the Federation of Malaysia.

According to him, at present Peninsular Malaysia holds control over 75 per cent, or 166, of the 222 parliamentary seats – more than two-thirds of the total.

“It is our view that this must change to respect the voice and views of Sarawak and Sabah, and to avoid laws that are detrimental to the Borneo states from being passed.”

Adding on, he pointed out that this was part of the nation’s electoral reform that must be undertaken.

He said for Sarawak, this was something that the state had proposed to the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) a few years ago.

“The Federal Constitution must represent the interests of all parties in the federation and for any amendment being passed in Parliament, it must get the support from both Sarawak and Sabah,” he stressed.