Gerawat: Draw new election boundaries for S’wak, Sabah

MIRI (Sept 9): The Malaysian Election Commission should draw new election boundaries for Sarawak and Sabah to reflect one third representation in parliament according to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), says Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala.

He opined that as the Election Commission (EC) is unlikely to reduce the number of existing parliamentary seats in the peninsula to allocate additional seats to Sabah and Sarawak, this would be an option. One third representation from Sabah and Sarawak would serve as check and balance against any one entity gaining dominance.

“Sarawak and Sabah are not demanding or being unreasonable but only asking for all parties to honour the terms of MA63,” said the former Deputy DUN Speaker.

Gerawak was responding to the endorsement for restoration of 35 per cent parliamentary seats to Sarawak and Sabah during the fifth Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) meeting in Putrajaya on Thursday.

He pointed out that the two thirds majority vote in parliament for any constitutional amendments was hinged on MA63 when it was drawn up to reflect the relationship of Federation of Malaya, Sarawak, Sabah and Singapore as equal partners in Malaysia.

Currently, Sarawak and Sabah only have 56 out of 222 Parliamentary seats.