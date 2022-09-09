Henry: Reopen Serikin border to revive economy

KUCHING (Sept 9): Deputy Transport Minister Dato Henry Harry Jinep hopes the Serikin border control point in Bau can be opened soon to revive economic activities.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said reopening would allow the popular Serikin market to resume.

“We really hope Serikin market can be reopened. Many villagers in Serikin have been actively building stalls to receive visitors and traders from Indonesia.

“From the socio-economic aspect, it is a good thing. We hope the border can reopen, even with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) in place,” he said during a visit to the Indonesian Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Jagoi Babang, facing Serikin in Bau yesterday.

With him were Director General of Malaysian Customs Dato Zazuli Johan and Indonesia’s Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

According to Henry, the re-opening of the border would also stimulate socio-economic development for people of both countries.

“Do not procrastinate since the opening of this border will definitely benefit both parties,” he said.

With regards to the construction of ICQS Indonesia, Henry said it was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

However, the construction of the ICQS Serikin on the Malaysian side would only commence this year to be completed in three years.

“This means that even though Indonesia is ready, they still have to wait for three years before the process of movement using passports can be carried out.

“At the moment, even though their ICQS (Indonesia) is ready, we still use temporary passes,” he added.