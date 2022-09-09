Illegal immigrant nabbed at Kuching City Mall eatery jailed

KUCHING (Sept 9): The Sessions Court here today jailed an Indonesian man for four months after he pleaded guilty to illegally entering Sarawak.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman also ordered the jail sentence for Mirno Apriono, 28, from Sambas, Indonesia to take effect from the date of his arrest on Aug 25.

He committed an offence framed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 on Aug 25 at 2.58pm in an eatery at Kuching City Mall.

The Section, which is punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, carries a fine of not less than RM10,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

Mirno was also sentenced to five months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court today after he pleaded guilty to operating a gambling machine on a smartphone on the same day.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar ordered the jail sentence to run from the date Mirno was arrested and for him to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department after serving his sentence.

He was charged under Section 4B(a) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a minimum fine of RM10,000 for each gambling machine and a maximum jail term of five years upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the police raided the eatery and detained Mirno after he failed to produce a valid document to enter Sarawak.

The raiding party then found a mobile phone displaying pictures of online gambling websites, with a subsequent analysis by an expert revealing the device contained a gambling kiosk application.

The prosecution of the two cases was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Aiman ​​Mutallib Mohamad Shariff and prosecuting officer Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad respectively.