Kelvin Yii, Ang Lai Soon pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

KUCHING (Sept 9): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii extends his condolences to the British Royal family over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept 8.

“We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We join them in prayer at this sad time,” said Yii in his Facebook post.

He said the Queen had led an extraordinary life and her legacy would loom large in the pages of British history and the story of the world.

Also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II was St John Ambulance Sarawak founder Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon who said the Queen was much loved by all.

“St. John Ambulance Sarawak joins people throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the demise of Queen Elizabeth ll, Sovereign Head of the Order of St. John, after a glorious reign of seven decades,” Ang wrote in his Facebook post.

He said that the Queen was a role model and monarch of impeccable character.

“It had been a great honour to meet the gracious Queen and the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh a few times during their visit to Kuching in 1972,” he added.

Ang had met the Royals aboard the royal yacht Britannia along the Sarawak River and during the visit, the Queen was presented with a wooden carving of a hornbill as a momento commissioned by Ang.

The Queen, Prince Philip and their daughter Princess Anne also visited the Sarawak Museum.