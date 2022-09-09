Kelvin Yii: New constituency should be carved out of a more populous area

KUCHING (Sept 9): Any new constituency should be carved out of a more populous constituency, mainly in the urban area, instead of a less-populated one in the rural area, argued Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said as a result of a large difference in size, the value of votes was not equal across constituencies.

“For example, my constituency of Bandar Kuching has more than 130,000 voters, and yet they only vote for one elected representative; the Batang Sadong constituency’s 23,000 (voters) also elect a single representative.

“That means a vote in Batang Sadong is worth almost six in Bandar Kuching.

“We cannot water further down the value of one person, as what we have seen over the years due to unfair gerrymandering.

“That is why I urge that public consultation must be done extensively in the spirit of accountability and transparency in deciding upon the boundaries of every new constituency.

“We cannot allow our rights to be abused for unfair and excessive gerrymandering purely to benefit those in power,” he said in a statement.

His statement was in response to the likelihood of the Election Commission (EC)’s taking further action following the proposed review by the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) over the representation of Sarawak and Sabah in Parliament from the present 25 per cent of the total 222 parliamentary seats, to 35 per cent.

Adding on, Dr Yii said the electoral system and re-delineation must follow international standards, instead of being tied to one that was meant to fit the system and interests of those in power.

Safeguards must be meant for the people and thus, the democratic value of each vote must be the main consideration for the formation of new constituencies, he stressed.

“While I welcome the announcement of an agreed 35 per cent (allocation of) parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak, more importantly that now it is promised and endorsed by the MA63 committee, I urge it be implemented as soon as possible and not merely be left a mere promise, especially before the elections.”

Dr Yii said the additional allocation of parliamentary seats to both Sabah and Sarawak was part of the safeguards placed under MA63 to ensure that the Federal Constitution would not simply be amended at the expense of the interests of Sarawakians and Sabahans.

Such safeguards had been in place until Singapore exited Malaysia, he pointed out.

“Thus, it is only right that such safeguards be restored to both these Borneo regions,” he said.

Dr Yii further said many might not fully understand that this was not an argument about population or even the size of gross domestic product (GDP), but rather, it was about the rights and safeguards agreed upon during the formation of Malaysia that had been eroded during the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“However, while I welcome such additional (parliamentary) seats, the move must be crafted to ensure that it is as close as it can be towards fairness and value of the ‘one-person, one-vote’ principle,” he said.