Malaysia extends condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): Malaysia has extended sincere condolences to the British monarch’s family, the people and the government of the United Kingdom (UK) on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, says Foreign minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

“Her Majesty was a towering figure and led a lifetime of dedication and service to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth,” he said in a Facebook post.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96, the Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” said the palace, reported Anadolu Agency.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” it added.

The queen had mobility and health issues for the past 12 months, and had to cancel many engagements on doctor’s advice.

Her final public appearance was during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

A statement on Thursday lunchtime had said the queen was under “medical supervision” at Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. — Bernama