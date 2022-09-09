Minister highlights need to know MA63 mechanisms over review of East Malaysia’s representation in Parliament

KUCHING (Sept 9): Malaysians, particularly those from the peninsula, need to know the mechanisms provided for in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in order to understand the need to review Sarawak and Sabah representation in Parliament from 25 per cent to 35 per cent of the overall number.

This was stated by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Juniadi Tuanku Jaafar in refuting the argument brought up by certain netizens in using the comparisons on population and gross domestic product (GDP) between Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah, to justify their objection against the two East Malaysian states having larger representation in Parliament.

“One needs to understand the MA63 mechanisms in order to appreciate the review over the representation in Parliament between the two regions (Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia),” he said in a telephone interview yesterday.

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, said he was confident that the leaders in Peninsular Malaysia would not object to the review once the matter had been brought up to the federal cabinet meeting and moreover, the matter was already agreed in principle at committee level.

He was referring to the Special Council on MA63 (MKMA63) meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

At the moment, Peninsular Malaysia holds 75 per cent of representation in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, with the remaining 25 per cent represented by the MPs from Sarawak and Sabah.

Ismail Sabri, in a statement, had given his commitment to issues raised in Sabah and Sarawak including the total number of representatives from the two East Malaysian states in Parliament.

In a separate statement also released on Thursday, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who was also present at the MKMA63, was quoted as having said that the meeting endorsed the move of restoring 35 per cent of the 222 parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak.

On this, Wan Junaidi said the implementation would not take too long once the Election Commission (EC) had given its nod.

When contacted, Assistant Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the move to increase the representation of Sarawak and Sabah in Parliament signified the federal government’s recognition of the MA63 and its annexures like the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report.

“It also means that our talks and negotiations are coming to fruition. It’s always important for us to be steadfast and factual, and not emotional.

“It is also important to work within the bounds or framework of the legitimate laws in fighting for our rights.

“Although there has yet to be a concrete decision on this, but the Prime Minister has agreed to bring the matter up to his cabinet,” said Sharifah Hasidah, who is Samariang assemblywoman.