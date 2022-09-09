Miri doctor supports optional use of face mask indoors

MIRI (Sept 9): Malaysia is prudent in protecting vulnerable groups with progressive removal of mandatory mask wearing indoors, says a senior doctor here Datuk Dr Philip Raja.

He supported the announcement to make face mask indoors optional starting yesterday as Covid-19 pandemic is under control with low bed usage and intensive care cases in hospitals.

“We do it in stages in Malaysia to make sure the vulnerable are protected,” he stated.

Masking outdoors was made optional from May 1 as the country transitioned into endemicity.

With the latest move, the government has removed nearly all preventive standard operating procedures.