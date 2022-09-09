MMA calls for bipartisan support for Health White Paper

KUCHING (Sept 9): The Health White Paper needs bipartisan support to ensure that it is accepted during its tabling during the next parliamentary session, said Dr Koh Kar Chai.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MAA) president said the public should also support the proposal as reforming the health system will benefit the country.

“Personally, being an advocate of health equity for all whereby everyone must have equal access to quality healthcare without the sword of Damocles in the form of catastrophic financial implications hanging over them, I am optimistic that this time, reform to the current health system will see the light of day.

“The voices of demand for a reform in healthcare must continue into the next government that will be voted in to avoid the failures seen with previous attempts to reform the Malaysian health system.

“To rest on one’s laurels even after the white paper has been tabled will see a failure on the push for reform,” he said in a statement today.

According to Dr Koh, reform of healthcare is a political landmine where many politicians fear to tread and having a politician willing to bite the bullet is hard to come by.

He said MMA recognises this and is appreciative of the efforts of the current health minister to come up with the white paper on health.

“Despite many efforts by some to take up the agenda of reform, it has all failed, the latest being the proposed 1 Care for 1 Malaysia in 2009/2010 which got a severe backlash from the public as well as the medical fraternity.

“We have been doing reasonably well all these years with a rather low healthcare spending which is remarkable, but there has been glaring inadequacies which was unfortunately or fortunately exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This was the impetus that we were all looking for to bring the subject of reform to the health system up for public discussion,” he said.

Dr Koh pointed out that the previous multiple attempts to bring up the subject of reform failed because everyone was comfortable with the status quo.

He said avenues to engage the whole of society were also limited, unlike now where almost everyone has access to information technology.

“Added to this is the fact that there is increasing health literacy of the people, again brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.