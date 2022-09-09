Most in Kapit still prefer to wear mask though optional

KAPIT (Sept 9): Although the Ministry of Health has announced that the use of face masks indoors is now optional with immediate effect, the general public prefer to continue wearing masks at public places as a preventive measure for their own health.

A government pensioner, Yusof Thon, 61, said despite the announcement he would still wear masks in crowded places when in town.

“What others do is none of my business. As a pensioner, I certainly would continue to wear masks when in town or crowded places. I’m responsible for my own health. I believe in wearing masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 virus. Prevention is better than cure,” he added.

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin had on Wednesday announced that the use of masks indoors is now optional and it was up to the discretion of owners of business premises whether to allow visitors not to wear masks.

The minister also said masking is still mandatory in public transport, health facilities like hospital, clinic, nursing home and haemodialysis centre.

Businessman Yeo Yong said it is up to customers whether to wear masks or not at eateries.

“But myself, I prefer to continue masking for my own health. I also encourage my family members to do so. Masking is a preventive measure. Imagine you’re using bus from Kapit to Sibu which takes three hours and one of the passengers is Covid-19 positive. What would happen to those not wearing masks? They could be infected,” Yeo pointed out.

An observation at coffee shops and restaurants here found that the majority of the people were still wearing masks.

One of them, Steven Lim, said wearing masks has become his new normal, and he wears masks when in town.