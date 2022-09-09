Nanta welcomes 35 pct seats as check-and-balance in Parliament

KUCHING (Sept 9): The move to increase East Malaysian representation from 25 to 35 per cent in parliament is not about competing with Peninsular Malaysia but as check-and-balance while restoring the states’ rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63), says Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs cum Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general and Kapit MP made the remarks when met at Tunoh access road project stakeholders’ engagement session here today.

“The latest development is most welcomed. It is important to restore the original concept of the MA63. It is good for Malaysia,” he added.

The Special Council for the MA63 has agreed in principle to increase the representation of East Malaysia in parliament from 25 to 35 per cent on Thursday. The matter has yet to be brought up to the federal cabinet.