Petronas announces first oil discovery in Suriname

KUCHING (Sept 9): Petronas Suriname E&P BV (PSEPBV) today announced its first oil discovery in Suriname at the Baja-1 well in the country’s offshore Block 53.

According to a statement, the well, located about 189km offshore Suriname in a water depth of 1,140 metres, was successfully drilled to a total of 5,290 metres.

It also encountered light oil in the Campanian aged sedimentary sequence.

Post-drill evaluation is ongoing to firm up the potential of the discovered resource.

“The discovery at Baja-1 well is an important milestone for Petronas in unlocking deepwater hydrocarbon resource from our exploration ventures,” said Petronas Exploration vice president Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman.

“We are encouraged by this achievement and will remain focused on growing our international portfolio, especially in the Americas.

“This achievement is a testament to the combined expertise and experience of all joint venture partners and we look forward to more exciting milestones as we progress further,” he added.

PSEPBV holds a 30 per cent participating interest in the block, which is operated by APA Suriname Corporation LDC with a 45 per cent interest, with CEPSA Suriname, SL holding the remaining 25 per cent.

PSEPBV also holds 100 per cent interest and operatorship in Block 48 and is in a 50:50 partnership with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname BV in Block 52 within the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin.

In 2020, the first hydrocarbon discovery was made in Block 52.